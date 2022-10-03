PDS Biotech jumps 13% as FDA clears further development of lead asset
Oct. 03, 2022 8:52 AM ETPDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)MRKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB), a biopharma focused on cancer immunotherapies, added 13% pre-market Monday after the company announced that a recent End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA brought clarity to the late-stage development of its lead asset PDS0101.
- At the meeting, PDSB has submitted interim data to indicate the potential of PDS0101 against a particular form of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) in combination with Merck's (MRK) anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda.
- "The interim safety and efficacy data we presented to the FDA has allowed us to move into a registrational trial ahead of our projected schedule," Chief Executive Frank Bedu-Addo remarked.
- The FDA has issued Fast Track designation to PDS0101/ Keytruda combo for recurrent or metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck cancer.
