APA jumps as updated Q3 outlook shows higher U.S. volumes

Oct. 03, 2022 8:56 AM ETAPA Corporation (APA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Oil pumps and rig at sunset

baona/E+ via Getty Images

APA Corp. (NASDAQ:APA) +4.7% pre-market Monday after saying it expects Q3 U.S. production of 212K boe/day, exceeding the high end of previous guidance, while Q3 international volumes of 171K boe/day come in below the low end of guidance.

The company said the shortfall in international volumes is related to North Sea production, which was 8K boe/day below guidance due to significant unplanned downtime in August and September.

APA (APA) said its estimated Q3 U.S. average realized prices are $94/bbl for oil, $33/bbl for natural gas liquids, and $6.80/Mcf for natural gas; estimated Q3 international average realized prices are $100/bbl for oil, $66/bbl for NGL, and $4.10/Mcf for gas.

APA Corp. (APA) shares also are benefiting as crude oil prices soar 5% as OPEC+ considers a production cut.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.