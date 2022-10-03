Celularity appoints Adrian Kilcoyne as chief medical officer
- Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) said on Monday it had appointed Adrian Kilcoyne as the Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Head of Global Medical Affairs, Patient Safety and Patient Affairs, effective today.
- "Kilcoyne will play a fundamental role in advancing our clinical pipeline, including our three Phase 1 studies in acute myeloid leukemia, glioblastoma multiforme and gastric cancer, and one IND-pending program in B-cell malignancies," the company said.
- Kilcoyne has served as the Chief Medical Officer of Humanigen and Vice President of Global Oncology Evidence Generation and External Alliances in AstraZeneca.
