Celularity appoints Adrian Kilcoyne as chief medical officer

Oct. 03, 2022 9:07 AM ETCelularity Inc. (CELU)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Young chief medical officer pointing at one of clinicians during discussion

SeventyFour/iStock via Getty Images

  • Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) said on Monday it had appointed Adrian Kilcoyne as the Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Head of Global Medical Affairs, Patient Safety and Patient Affairs, effective today.
  • "Kilcoyne will play a fundamental role in advancing our clinical pipeline, including our three Phase 1 studies in acute myeloid leukemia, glioblastoma multiforme and gastric cancer, and one IND-pending program in B-cell malignancies," the company said.
  • Kilcoyne has served as the Chief Medical Officer of Humanigen and Vice President of Global Oncology Evidence Generation and External Alliances in AstraZeneca.

