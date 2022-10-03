L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on Monday said it agreed to buy Viasat’s (NASDAQ:VSAT) military-communications business for about $1.96 billion. The satellite specialist rose 11% to $33.61 a share before trading was halted pending news of the deal.

Viasat's military-communications business, which also is known as Link 16 Tactical Data Links, is integrated on a network of aircraft, surface vessels, ground vehicles and bases to share voice and data communications securely.

“This acquisition is part of our strategic effort to ensure operators have access to the most advanced, multi-function Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) solutions available,” Christopher E. Kubasik, chair and CEO of defense-contractor L3Harris, said in a statement.

Viasat’s TDL product line has 450 employees and roughly $400 million in yearly sales. L3Harris will finance the cash acquisition with debt, and receive tax benefits with a net present value of about $350 million. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

L3Harris's stock this year has declined 35%, compared with a 24% drop for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).