Coinbase resolves 'technical issues' tied to brief halt in payments, withdrawals
Oct. 03, 2022 9:12 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) has fixed "technical issues" in connection with a temporary suspension in payments and withdrawals involving U.S. bank accounts, it said in a recent systems status update.
- During the halting period, users were still able to use a debit card or PayPal account to make direct purchases on their account.
- "We’ve fully resolved this issue and ACH transfers are now processing," the exchange said towards the end of the weekend in a Twitter post.
- The move comes after Coinbase (COIN) said at the beginning of September that it was investigating short-lived delays in deposits and withdrawals.
- COIN shares perked up 1.1% in premarket trading as stock index futures pointed to a higher opening and bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 0.6% to $19.27K.
- In mid-July, Coinbase investigated issue of delayed EOS withdrawals.
