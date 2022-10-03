DocuSign stumbles as Morgan Stanley downgrades over the 'fine print'

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw more uncertainty on Wall Street, Monday, as Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer said that it's best to "read the fine" print before getting behind the electronic-signature technology company.

Baer cut his rating on DocuSign (DOCU) to underweight, or sell, from his previous take of equal-weight, and also slashed his price target on the company's stock to $47 a share from $73. Baer put forth a litany of issues facing DocuSign (DOCU), including the aftereffects of a Covid-related business rise, executive leadership changes and challenges within its salesforce team.

"We expect [to see] continued execution issues" stemming from multiple problems facing DocuSign (DOCU), and its newly appointed Chief Executive, Allan Thygesen, who officially starts on the job on October 10. Thygesen is joining DocuSign (DOCU) after a summer of upheaval that included the June resignation of former CEO Dan Springer following a disappointing quarter earnings report and outlook.

DocuSign (DOCU) shares fell as much as 4% in pre-market trading following Baer's downgrade.

As part of his rating cut, Baer said that all of DocuSign's (DOCU) issues are being "exacerbated by the challenging macro [business] environment," and that he expects the company's billings this year to rise by only 3% from 2021.

Going forward, Baer said that even as DocuSign (DOCU) works its way through its near-term challenges, matters such as intensified competition and commoditization of its services should put pressure on the company's pricing structure and limit revenue growth in the coming years.

Last week, DocuSign (DOCU) said it would cut its workforce by approximately 9%, and take charges of between $30M and $40M related to the job cuts.