Trinity Industries announces $1.8B multi-Year railcar order

Oct. 03, 2022 9:19 AM ETTrinity Industries, Inc. (TRN), GATXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) notifies on Monday that its subsidiary, Trinity Rail Group, LLC, has entered into a new long-term railcar supply pact with GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) to deliver a mix of 15,000 newly built tank and freight railcars over a six-year period.
  • GATX has the option to order an additional 500 railcars in each order year.
  • Per the terms, Trinity will deliver 6,000 tank cars at a rate of 1,200 cars each year from 2024 through 2028.
  • The remaining 9,000 cars, which can be a mix of freight and tank cars, will be ordered at a rate of 1,500 cars per order year from 2023 to 2028 and delivered under a schedule to be determined.

