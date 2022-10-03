Enbridge President/CEO Monaco to retire, succeeded by board chair Ebel

Oct. 03, 2022

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) said Al Monaco will retire as President and CEO and from its board of directors effective January 1, to be succeeded by current board chair Greg Ebel.

Monaco has served as President, CEO and a director of Enbridge (ENB) since 2012 and has spent 27 years at the company.

Ebel was Chairman, President and CEO of Spectra Energy during 2009-17, after joining Duke Energy in 2002; he became CFO of Spectra when it was spun off from Duke in 2007.

Analysts at Raymond James recently upgraded Enbridge (ENB) to Outperform.

