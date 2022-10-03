Saratoga Investment prices $400M CLO

Oct. 03, 2022 9:26 AM ETSaratoga Investment Corp (SAR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) on Monday priced a $400M CLO called Saratoga Investment Corp Senior Loan Fund 2022-1.
  • SLF 2022 is a unit of Saratoga Senior Loan Fund I JV, and under joint control and co-managed by SAR and TJHA JV I.
  • SLF JV was formed to invest in a diversified portfolio of broadly syndicated first lien and second lien term loans or bonds in the primary and secondary markets.
  • The non-call period expires in Apr. 2025 on the class A-1, A-2, B and C notes, and expires in Oct. 2024 on the class D and E notes.
  • The reinvestment period expires in Oct. 2025, and the legal final date is in Oct. 2033.
  • The anticipated closing date is Oct. 28.
  • SAR will own 87.5% of the E notes and SLF JV will own 100% of the subordinated notes on the closing date.
  • SAR owns 87.5% of the unsecured loans and membership interests of the SLF JV.

