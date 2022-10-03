Duos Technologies commences stock offering, updates Q3 revenue guidance
Oct. 03, 2022 9:26 AM ETDuos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Duos Technologies (NASDAQ:DUOT) on Monday said it had commenced a private investment in public equity (PIPE) stock offering, while updating its Q3 revenue guidance to incorporate Hurricane Ian's impact.
- The company said in conjunction with the PIPE offering, it entered into a securities purchase agreement on Friday with five investors.
- As per the securities purchase agreement, four investors bought a total of 818K shares at $3 per share, while one investor bought about 1K shares of a newly authorized preferred stock.
- DUOT has got gross proceeds of about $3.45M and expects to get up to another $1.5M if the offering gets fully subscribed, the company said in a statement.
- DUOT said it intends to use the proceeds to support a planned business expansion.
- The company also said as a result of supply chain issues as well as Hurricane Ian's impact, it now expected Q3 revenue of $3.5M to $4M, compared to a consensus revenue estimate of $5.84M.
- DUOT reaffirmed its 2022 revenue guidance of $16.5M to $18M, vs. consensus of $16.80M.
- DUOT stock closed +11.2% at $4.06 on Friday.
