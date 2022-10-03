Apollo Global acquire minority stake in Diameter Capital Partners
Oct. 03, 2022 9:31 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Apollo (NYSE:APO) and Diameter Capital Partners LP notifies that funds managed by Apollo, including an affiliate of Redding Ridge, have acquired an ~5% equity interest in Diameter, a New York-based alternative asset manager focused on global credit markets.
- The investment supports continued growth of the diameter platform including launch of new business lines and geographic expansion.
- The investment builds on strong existing strategic relationship between Apollo and Diameter.
- To date, funds affiliated with Apollo and Redding Ridge have deployed more than $1B of debt and equity capital across Diameter’s CLO and CBO investment strategies.
Comments