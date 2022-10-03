Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings pulls COVID-19 requirements

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) announced that it removed all COVID-19 testing, masking and vaccination requirements due to what it identified as the positive progress in the public health environment.

The new COVID policy will be effective on October 4.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) will continue to follow the travel guidelines as required by the destinations it visits.

Shares of NCLH fell 1.15% at the open on Monday after a crushing 20% decline last week.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on NCLH flipped to Hold from Sell on September 9.