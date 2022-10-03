Werner Enterprises buys truckload carrier Baylor Trucking, adds 200 trucks to fleet
Oct. 03, 2022 9:39 AM ETWerner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Transportation and logistics company Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) on Monday said it had acquired a truckload carrier doing business as Baylor Trucking, expanding its presence in east central and south central U.S.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Baylor runs a fleet of 200 trucks and 980 trailers operated by 234 drivers, and brought in revenue of $81.5M for the year ended Aug. 31, WERN said in a statement.
- WERN expects the deal to be accretive in the first year post closing and anticipates "buying power synergies" due to combination of its fleet with Baylor's.
- The company said Baylor would operate as a standalone business unit and its existing leadership would remain in place.
- WERN stock +1% to $37.97 in early trading.
