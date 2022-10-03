Akerna announces $5M private placement of convertible redeemable preferred stock
Oct. 03, 2022 9:42 AM ETAkerna Corp. (KERN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) on Monday announced a securities purchase deal with certain institutional investors to buy 400K series A convertible redeemable preferred shares and 100K series B convertible redeemable preferred shares.
- Each series A and series B preferred share has a purchase price of $9.50, and is convertible into KERN shares at an initial conversion price of $0.25/share.
- The series A and series B preferred stock are convertible at the option of the holder at any time after KERN gets shareholder approval for a reverse stock split.
- KERN and holders of the preferred stock also entered into a registration rights deal to register the resale of shares issuable upon conversion of the preferred stock.
- Total gross proceeds from the offerings is $5M.
- The closing of the offering is expected on or about Oct. 4.
Comments