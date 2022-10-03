Comtech awarded over $30M contract for large messaging by Tier-1 MNO
Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) has been awarded a contract for over $30M with a multinational data networking and telecommunications equipment company for their text messaging platform.
Company's messaging solutions have 99.999% reliability, minimize costs to customers and increase end-user loyalty and satisfaction.
“At Comtech, I aim to combine our terrestrial and wireless expertise with our space and satellite technologies to exploit emerging opportunities arising from the convergence of communications infrastructure. I believe the need for constant connectivity will create ongoing demand to blend terrestrial, wireless, and satellite networks. This convergence of terrestrial and satellite communications networks will truly enable IoT connectivity on a global scale and aligns exceptionally well with Comtech’s core technologies. The launch of the cSMSC is an important step towards delivering on that roadmap,” said Ken Peterman, Chairman, President and CEO.
