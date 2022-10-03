GATX in long-term railcar pact with Trinity for 15K railcars through 2028
Oct. 03, 2022 9:43 AM ETGATX Corporation (GATX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- GATX (NYSE:GATX) has entered into a new long-term railcar supply agreement with a subsidiary of Trinity Industries, to purchase 15K newly built railcars through 2028, with an option to order up to an additional 500 railcars each year from 2023 to 2028.
- The agreement enables GATX to order a broad mix of tank and freight cars where, Trinity will deliver 6,000 tank cars at a rate of 1,200 cars each year from 2024 through 2028.
- The remaining 9,000 cars, which can be a mix of freight and tank cars, will be ordered at a rate of 1,500 cars per order year from 2023 to 2028 and delivered under a schedule to be determined.
- "We expect this order will cover our base fleet reinvestment needs in North America through 2028, and we will continue to pursue additional attractive investment opportunities in the new and secondary railcar markets.” said Robert C. Lyons, President and CEO.
