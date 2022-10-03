UnitedHealth completes acquisition of Change Healthcare
Oct. 03, 2022 9:43 AM ETChange Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), UNHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) completed its planned $8 billion purchase of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG). UnitedHealth rose 1.1%.
- Change Healthcare shares were delisted following the completion of the deal, according to an 8-K filing.
- The deal close comes after a judge last month denied the Dept. of Justice's attempt to block the combination. The DOJ sued to block the deal in late February on antitrust grounds.
- UnitedHealth agreed to originally purchase CHNG for $25.75/share in January 2021, though the price was changed to $27.75/share, which includes a $2/share dividend, when the merger agreement was extended in early April.
