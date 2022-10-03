ChromaDex forms JV in Asia for Tru Niagen; plans to raise $3.1M via stock sale
Oct. 03, 2022 9:48 AM ETChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) said it formed a joint venture via its unit ChromaDex Asia Pacific Ventures, with Hong Kong Taikuk (China) Group.
- The JV will commercialize Tru Niagen and other products containing Niagen in China, the company said in an Oct. 3 press release.
- ChromaDex Asia will enter into a new distribution agreement with Sinopharm Xingsha, after getting a health food registration for Tru Niagen in China.
- In addition, ChromaDex said it is selling 2.48M common shares at $1.25 apiece for gross proceeds of $3.1M in a private placement.
- The private placement, which is expected to close on Oct. 7, is being led by existing investors and included an investment by ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried, the company noted.
- ChromaDex plans to use the net proceeds for international expansion, including securing health food registration for Tru Niagen in mainland China, and for general corporate purposes.
