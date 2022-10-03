ChromaDex forms JV in Asia for Tru Niagen; plans to raise $3.1M via stock sale

Oct. 03, 2022 9:48 AM ETChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business agreement

mediaphotos

  • ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) said it formed a joint venture via its unit ChromaDex Asia Pacific Ventures, with Hong Kong Taikuk (China) Group.
  • The JV will commercialize Tru Niagen and other products containing Niagen in China, the company said in an Oct. 3 press release.
  • ChromaDex Asia will enter into a new distribution agreement with Sinopharm Xingsha, after getting a health food registration for Tru Niagen in China.
  • In addition, ChromaDex said it is selling 2.48M common shares at $1.25 apiece for gross proceeds of $3.1M in a private placement.
  • The private placement, which is expected to close on Oct. 7, is being led by existing investors and included an investment by ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried, the company noted.
  • ChromaDex plans to use the net proceeds for international expansion, including securing health food registration for Tru Niagen in mainland China, and for general corporate purposes.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.