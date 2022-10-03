PMI Manufacturing Index rises more than expected in September as cost pressures cool
- September PMI Manufacturing Index: 52.0 vs. 51.8 consensus and 51.5 prior.
- “With US manufacturers reporting a return to growth of order books for the first time in four months, as well as improved job gains, the September survey brings welcome news that business conditions are starting to improve again," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
- "However, even with the latest improvement, the weakness of the data in recent months still point to manufacturing acting as a drag on the economy in the third quarter, and demand will need to revive further if any meaningful positive contribution to GDP is going to be seen in the rest of the year," he added.
- Production and new orders rose marginally amid cooling cost pressures, while employment growth came in at its fastest pace since March.
- Last week, (Sep. 30) Chicago PMI 45.7 in September, misses consensus mark.
