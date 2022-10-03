JX Luxventure stock gains 8% on deal with Chinese distributor for pet food products

  • JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) stock gained 8% on Monday after the firm's unit Flower Crown (China) entered into a strategic cooperation framework deal with Hainan Hang Seng Zhongli Commercial, a distributor of pet products in China.
  • The deal involves sale, marketing and distribution of the unit's pet food products by HS Zhongli.
  • The deal includes an annual sales target of $20M and and if HS Zhongli meets the goal, the agreement will be automatically renewed for an additional year.
  • "... we signed over $160M contracts since March, which enables us to achieve strong revenue growth. Pet food products continue to be in recession-resistant demand and this validates the management's decision to expand into the cross-border pet-food sector. Our non-menswear business is on course to achieve profitability on an adj. basis in 2022," said LLL CEO Sun Lei.

