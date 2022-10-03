Diana Shipping enters up to $200M loan facility with Nordea Bank
Oct. 03, 2022 Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) signed a term loan facility with Nordea Bank, through nine wholly-owned subsidiaries, in the amount of up to $200M.
- The purpose of the senior secured term loan facility is the partial financing of the nine modern ultramax dry bulk vessels, of which the
- Company expects to take delivery during Q4 2022.
- As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the company’s fleet, excluding the nine dry bulk vessels not yet delivered, is ~4.4M dwt with a weighted average age of 10.40 years.
