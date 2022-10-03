Neogames signs distribution agreement with Sweden's ATG

Oct. 03, 2022
  • NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) subsidiary, Pariplay, has signed a major distribution agreement with Sweden’s ATG that will see it significantly expand its reach in the country.
  • ATG occupies the first place in the Swedish operator landscape, holding 30.3% of the licensed market.
  • Through the deal, ATG will gain access to Wizard Games titles as well as selected third-party content available via Pariplay’s aggregation platform, Fusion.
  • The deal marks significant expansion in Sweden for Pariplay, with ATG boasting a large customer base of 1.3M at the end of 2021.

