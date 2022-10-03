Neogames signs distribution agreement with Sweden's ATG
Oct. 03, 2022 9:55 AM ETNeoGames S.A. (NGMS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) subsidiary, Pariplay, has signed a major distribution agreement with Sweden’s ATG that will see it significantly expand its reach in the country.
- ATG occupies the first place in the Swedish operator landscape, holding 30.3% of the licensed market.
- Through the deal, ATG will gain access to Wizard Games titles as well as selected third-party content available via Pariplay’s aggregation platform, Fusion.
- The deal marks significant expansion in Sweden for Pariplay, with ATG boasting a large customer base of 1.3M at the end of 2021.
Comments