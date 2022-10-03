Trinity Biotech appoints former GE executive Aris Kekedjian as CEO

  • Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) on Monday said it had appointed Aris Kekedjian as its CEO, succeeding co-founder Ronan O’Caoimh.
  • Kekedjian had also been named chairman of the company's board, TRIB said in a statement.
  • According to TRIB, Kekedjian is a 30-year veteran in the field of business leadership with an extensive M&A track record.
  • Kekedjian was previously CEO at Icahn Enterprises (IEP), and is the former chief investment officer and global head of business development at GE (GE).
  • U.S.-listed shares of TRIB +2.8% to $1.11 in early trading.

