Trinity Biotech appoints former GE executive Aris Kekedjian as CEO
Oct. 03, 2022 9:55 AM ETTrinity Biotech plc (TRIB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) on Monday said it had appointed Aris Kekedjian as its CEO, succeeding co-founder Ronan O’Caoimh.
- Kekedjian had also been named chairman of the company's board, TRIB said in a statement.
- According to TRIB, Kekedjian is a 30-year veteran in the field of business leadership with an extensive M&A track record.
- Kekedjian was previously CEO at Icahn Enterprises (IEP), and is the former chief investment officer and global head of business development at GE (GE).
- U.S.-listed shares of TRIB +2.8% to $1.11 in early trading.
