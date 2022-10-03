Nike loses another bull rating with Argus running to the sidelines

Argus clipped its rating on Nike (NYSE:NKE) to Hold from Buy on Monday.

Analyst John Staszak said the downgrade on the athletic apparak giant reflects concerns about the company's high inventory level, which was noted to have increased by 44% to $9.7B in the fiscal first quarter of 2023.

Staszak and team believe that Nike (NKE) will need to cut prices to clear this inventory, which will weigh on margins and earnings in the coming quarters.

Also in the mix, Nike (NKE) is said to be facing rising costs and foreign exchange headwinds, as well as weak sales in China.

Despite the near-term caution, Argus thinks the long-term outlook for Nike (NKE) remains brighter.

"We expect Nike to continue to dominate the athletic apparel and footwear markets, and note that it has a particularly strong presence in high-end footwear thanks to its marketing strength and endorsements from famous athletes. Although the industry remains fiercely competitive, we expect the company to build on its dominant position through its globally recognized brand, innovative products, economies of scale, and rapid growth in emerging markets."

Nike (NKE) gained 0.73% on Monday after starting the week off at its 52-week low.

