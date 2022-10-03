Colliers International establishes automatic share purchase plan
Oct. 03, 2022 10:00 AM ETColliers International Group Inc. (CIGI), CIGI:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) has established an automatic share purchase plan in connection with its previously announced NCIB applicable to its outstanding subordinate voting shares.
- Pursuant to the ASPP, purchases will be made by Colliers’ designated broker based on pre-established purchasing parameters, without further instructions by Colliers, in compliance with the rules of the TSX.
- The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented beginning on Oct. 3, 2022 and, if not terminated sooner based on the terms of the ASPP, will terminate on Oct. 28, 2022.
- The NCIB commenced on July 20, 2022 and will end not later than July 19, 2023.
