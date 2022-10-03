Engine Gaming's, Frankly Media and Aggregated Media join hands
Oct. 03, 2022
- Frankly Media, a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute and monetize content across all digital channels and wholly-owned subsidiary of Engine Gaming and Media (NASDAQ:GAME) entered a partnership with Aggregated Media, an esports and video game culture media company.
- The partnership enables Frankly to monetize A8's content via their premium yield advertising services and maximize their audience reach through Frankly's video streaming platform, mobile apps and OTT/CTV.
- "Aggregated Media is a perfect partnership for the Engine Gaming & Media family. We are thrilled to be serving their team and are working hard to optimize the monetization of their content, maximize their audience reach and modernize their digital ecosystem," offered Lou Schwartz, CEO.
