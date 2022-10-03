ISM Manufacturing Index shows U.S. manufacturing expansion slowed in September
Oct. 03, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- September ISM Manufacturing PMI: 50.9 vs. 52.4 expected and 52.8 prior. With the index still, above 50, the U.S. manufacturing sector continued to expand in September, but the pace was the slowest since the pandemic recovery began, the Institute for Supply Management said.
- New Orders: 47.1 vs. 51.3.
- Employment: 48.7 vs. 54.2.
- Prices: 51.7 vs. 52.5.
Inventories: 55.5 vs. 53.1.
Production: 50.6 vs. 50.4.
Supplier Deliveries: 52.4 vs. 55.1.
- "Following four straight months of panelists’ companies reporting softening new orders rates, the September index reading reflects companies adjusting to potential future lower demand," said Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.
- Demand eased as new orders contracted, consumption declined, and the employment index returned to contraction.
- "Many Business Survey Committee panelists' companies are now managing head counts through hiring freezes and attrition to lower levels, with medium- and long-term demand more uncertain," Fiore said.
