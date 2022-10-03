Italian court scraps fines on Apple, Amazon over alleged sales collusion: report

Oct. 03, 2022

Amazon , Airbnb, ebay, News and other Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam

  • An Italian court has scrapped a fine on both Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) that was previously imposed by Italy's antitrust agency, the Italian Competition Authority, Reuters reported.
  • The news outlet noted that the 2021 fine placed by the Italian Competition Authority totaled 200M Euros, or $195.3M. The fine was due to an alleged anti-competitive cooperation over Apple and Beats products.
  • Amazon, Apple and the Italian Competition Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
  • In 2018, the two companies announced a deal that would allow Amazon to sell iPhones, iPads, Macs and other devices on the e-commerce site.
  On Friday, investment firm Evercore said that the lead times for Apple's (AAPL) iPhone 14 Pro models are actually expanding, indicating strong demand.

