Italian court scraps fines on Apple, Amazon over alleged sales collusion: report
Oct. 03, 2022
- An Italian court has scrapped a fine on both Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) that was previously imposed by Italy's antitrust agency, the Italian Competition Authority, Reuters reported.
- The news outlet noted that the 2021 fine placed by the Italian Competition Authority totaled 200M Euros, or $195.3M. The fine was due to an alleged anti-competitive cooperation over Apple and Beats products.
- Amazon, Apple and the Italian Competition Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- In 2018, the two companies announced a deal that would allow Amazon to sell iPhones, iPads, Macs and other devices on the e-commerce site.
