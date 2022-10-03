LiveWire rallies after weak public debut last week

The bouncy trading on LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) continued on Monday with shares jumping 13.10% to $8.12 after shares had fallen to as low as $7.00 last week amid three consecutive days of declines.

Almost 2M shares of LVWR traded in the first thirty minutes of action on Monday, which was a higher pace of volume that was seen last week.

LiveWire (LVWR) is the first and only electric vehicle motorcycle company in the U.S. to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Harley-Davidson (HOG) still holds a 74% stake in LiveWire Group (LVWR).