EVmo partners with Trek World on three-year, multi-vehicle agreement
Oct. 03, 2022 10:18 AM ETEVmo, Inc. (YAYO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- EVmo (OTC:YAYO) has announced the signing of a three-year, multi-vehicle agreement with Trek World USA that will provide vehicles for use in non-emergency healthcare transportation.
- The agreement will initially be in the state of Illinois and then expand nationwide over the next three years.
- “This partnership with EVmo and Trek World USA will transcend how citizens have access to healthcare and employment opportunities to support the ecosystem of the Healthcare transportation services network.” said Pierre Shuttlesworth, CEO of Trek World USA.
- The initial term is for three years with rate adjustments every six months.
