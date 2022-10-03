Biogen bid to revive Tecfidera patents denied by U.S. Supreme Court
Oct. 03, 2022 10:18 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB), VTRSESALY, ESALFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) failed to win reinstatement of a patent on the company's blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera on Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case in a legal dispute with generic drugmaker Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS).
- The justices denied an appeal filed by Biogen (BIIB), leaving intact a lower court ruling that invalidated a key patent related to the 480 mg dose of the treatment.
- The June 2020 decision helped VTRS subsidiary Mylan Pharmaceuticals to launch a generic version of Tecfidera.
- Biogen is expanding its pipeline with a focus on Alzheimer’s as generics hurt sales of the multiple sclerosis franchise. For the first six months of 2022, Tecfidera sales dropped ~30% YoY in the U.S.
- Last week, Biogen (BIIB) and Japanese drugmaker Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) (OTCPK:ESALY) announced their experimental Alzheimer's medication lecanemab met the main goal in a large late-stage trial.
