Roblox stock (NYSE:RBLX) is 5.5% lower Monday - bucking a broadly higher market - after MoffettNathanson starts it at Underperform, cautious on the company's prospects.

The company, positioning itself as a metaverse play, is an "undeniably powerful interactive entertainment platform" that draws "great loyalty and engagement" from the opportunity to infinitely customize and buy items for digital avatars.

"But the experiences are, in our view, also lightweight and derivative of concepts already well developed on other platforms," analyst Clay Griffin said.

The company has a "seat at the table of interactive entertainment" that should mean "very healthy" growth for years, along with a "reasonably good" margin profile, but "We’re just not sure Roblox’s reality will be as grand as its vision. In a market looking for less evangelism and more 'meat on the bone,' there’s plenty of room for the market to lose confidence."

Given its price today, "What future state can justify it? What do you have to believe this business becomes? In our view, simply too much," Griffin said.

That's based on a series of assumptions: Roblox (RBLX) is fundamentally a games platform, he says; potential share should be influenced by the mobile games market and Roblox's current position; advertising could be material but it's too early to tell; a margin structure "in the teens (EBITDA, fully loaded) is a reasonable ZIP code"; and "there's more recession risk to Roblox's monetization than many assume."

A discounted cash flow look brings the firm to a $19 price target, implying 44% downside.

Roblox (RBLX) wasn't one of the worst Communications performers during Q3, but with a 65% decline, it still does rank among the sector's top losers for 2022 so far.