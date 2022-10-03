22nd Century adds Creager as distribution partner for its VLN cigarettes in Colorado
Oct. 03, 2022 10:23 AM ET22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) on Monday said it had added Creager Mercantile as a distribution partner for its VLN cigarette products in the U.S. state of Colorado.
- XXII's VLN cigarettes are made with the company's grown tobacco which is specially developed to have significantly lower levels of nicotine than normal cigarettes. Its VLN King and VLN Menthol King cigarettes have received U.S. FDA approval.
- According to XXII, Creager has been operating since 1958 and is a wholesale supplier for several cigarette retailers. It supports more than 1K stores across numerous brands.
- "Creager opens up an entire additional channel of specialty retail and tobacco suppliers across the state of Colorado, and its direct role in product recommendations and store support make it an ideal partner for 22nd Century’s VLN rollout," XXII's tobacco business president John Miller said in a statement.
- XXII stock -0.1% to $0.93 in morning trading.
