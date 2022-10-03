Intuit downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan on multiple contractions

Oct. 03, 2022 10:26 AM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)CRM, ADBEBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Intuit corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stock gained as much as 1.5% in Monday morning trading even after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to Neutral from Not Rated as earnings growth is expected to be offset by price-to-earnings and free-cash-flow multiple contractions. The rating was Overweight prior to the NR.

"We do not think 10-15% organic growth will continue to carry a mid-20s-plus PE & FCF multiple in a rising-rate / recessionary environment, JPM wrote in a note to clients, adding that FCF multiples for Adobe (ADBE) and Saleforce (CRM) have already dipped to sub-20x. Intuit's (INTU) overall Valuation is marked with an "F" rating.

Furthermore, JPM pointed to a number of mitigating factors such as prospects for a deceleration in Intuit's (INTU) Credit Klarna business, as credit access tightens in the face of a rising interest rate environment.

Shares of INTU dropped over 38% year-to-date, but that didn't stop the average Wall Street analyst from calling it a Buy. The Quant system, though, screened the stock as a Hold.

JPM, meanwhile, noted some positive drivers, including: "1) recent price increases of 40-50% for QuickBooks Desktop and 10-15% for QuickBooks Online boosting near-term visibility; 2) very low exposure to FX / European macro slowdown; 3) 80% subscription revenue mix, up materially vs. prior recessions; 4) likelihood of stability in the Tax business irrespective of macro cycle."

Previously, (Sep. 29) Intuit reaffirms outlook at Investor Day.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.