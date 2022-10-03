Nielsen ticks higher amid NYSE delisting notice for sale to Elliott, Brookfield

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

  • Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSNticked up 0.4% amid a NYSE delisting notice that indicated NLSN shares would be suspended Oct. 12 due its planned sale to Elliott Management and Brookfield Business Partners.
  • Nielsen (NLSN) last month received shareholder approval of a deal to be acquired by a private-equity consortium in a transaction valued at $16B including debt.
  • The company cleared the way to rescheduled meetings to vote on the deal following an agreement with shareholder WindAcre whereby WindAcre would join the purchasing consortium.
