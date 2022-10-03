Nielsen ticks higher amid NYSE delisting notice for sale to Elliott, Brookfield
Oct. 03, 2022 10:31 AM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) ticked up 0.4% amid a NYSE delisting notice that indicated NLSN shares would be suspended Oct. 12 due its planned sale to Elliott Management and Brookfield Business Partners.
- Nielsen (NLSN) last month received shareholder approval of a deal to be acquired by a private-equity consortium in a transaction valued at $16B including debt.
- The company cleared the way to rescheduled meetings to vote on the deal following an agreement with shareholder WindAcre whereby WindAcre would join the purchasing consortium.
