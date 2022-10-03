Realty Income (NYSE:O) said Monday it invested ~$1.8B in properties and properties under development or expansion in Q3 2022, bringing its year-to-date investment to $5.0B.

By contrast, in Q2 the company invested $1.68B in properties and properties under development or expansion.

During the quarter, Realty Income (O) raised ~$0.7B of gross proceeds from the sale of common stock at a weighted average price of $73.05 per share. As of Sept. 30, 2022, there were ~20.0M shares of common stock subject to forward sale agreements through its at-the-market program, representing ~$1.3B in gross proceeds.

As of Sept. 30, the company has cash and cash equivalents balance of $168.1M including £90M denominated in pounds sterling and €9.2M denominated in euro.

In addition Realty Income (O) had $1.2B of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, comprised of €1.22B denominated in euro, and $724.3M of outstanding borrowings under its commercial paper programs, including €511.0M of euro-denominated borrowings.

Realty Income (O) shares have risen 0.9% in Monday midmorning trading.

In August, the company lifted its 2022 guidance after Q2 revenue and earnings beat consensus estimates.