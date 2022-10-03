REGENXBIO says additional phase 2 data bolsters RGX-314 for wet macular degeneration
Oct. 03, 2022 10:55 AM ETREGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Additional interim data from the Phase II AAVIATE trial of REGENXBIO's (NASDAQ:RGNX) RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration provided additional support for the candidate.
- Results showed that there was a meaningful reduction in treatment burden at six months across all dose levels, with 85% reduction in treatment burden at the third dose level.
- The treatment was well-tolerated and demonstrated durable treatment effect up to four years.
- Upcoming pivotal trials will pave the way for a Biologics License Application expected in 2024.
