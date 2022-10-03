REGENXBIO says additional phase 2 data bolsters RGX-314 for wet macular degeneration

Oct. 03, 2022 10:55 AM ETREGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Book about Macular degeneration and medication, injection, syringe and pills

Marcelo Ricardo Daros

  • Additional interim data from the Phase II AAVIATE trial of REGENXBIO's (NASDAQ:RGNX) RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration provided additional support for the candidate.
  • Results showed that there was a meaningful reduction in treatment burden at six months across all dose levels, with 85% reduction in treatment burden at the third dose level.
  • The treatment was well-tolerated and demonstrated durable treatment effect up to four years.
  • Upcoming pivotal trials will pave the way for a Biologics License Application expected in 2024.
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor BioSci Capital Partners gives REGENXBIO (RGNX) a strong buy rating.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.