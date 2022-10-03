SLANG Worldwide appoints John Moynan as CEO

Oct. 03, 2022 10:55 AM ETSLGWFBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

CEO 3d rendering.jpg

naotake

  • SLANG Worldwide (OTCQB:SLGWF) said on Monday John Moynan had been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. 
  • Drew McManigle, former Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the board of directors will step down.
  • Ruth Chun, an independent director of the Company, has been appointed Chair of the Board to replace McManigle.
  • McManigle helped in operational and financial restructuring since joining the company in October and November 2021 as Financial Advisor and Interim CEO.
  • Moynan held the positions of Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel and he will continue to act as Corporate Secretary.
  • (OTCQB:SLGWFdown 13.7%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.