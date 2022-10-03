SLANG Worldwide appoints John Moynan as CEO
Oct. 03, 2022
- SLANG Worldwide (OTCQB:SLGWF) said on Monday John Moynan had been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately.
- Drew McManigle, former Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the board of directors will step down.
- Ruth Chun, an independent director of the Company, has been appointed Chair of the Board to replace McManigle.
- McManigle helped in operational and financial restructuring since joining the company in October and November 2021 as Financial Advisor and Interim CEO.
- Moynan held the positions of Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel and he will continue to act as Corporate Secretary.
- (OTCQB:SLGWF) down 13.7%.
