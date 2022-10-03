Enanta starts mid-stage trial of EDP-938 for RSV infection

Oct. 03, 2022 10:57 AM ETEnanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern Medical Research Laboratory: Portrait of Latin and Black Young Scientists Using Microscope, Digital Tablet, Doing Sample Analysis, Talking. Diverse Team of Specialists work in Advanced Lab

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) said it started a phase 2b trial of EDP-938 to treat adults with acute respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection who are at high risk of complications, including elderly and/or those with congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma.
  • In the study 180 patients will be treated with 800 mg of EDP-938 or placebo for five days and evaluated for 28 days thereafter.
  • "In previous clinical studies, EDP-938 significantly improved the percentage of people with undetectable RSV RNA at the end of treatment, consistent with inhibiting viral replication," said President and CEO Jay Luly.

Comments

