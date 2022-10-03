Boeing receives order for 2 more Chinook helicopters from U.S. Army

Boeing CH-47F Chinook heavy helicopter

The U.S. Army ordered two more Boeing (NYSE:BA) CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopters and has long lead funding for additional aircraft.

“Modernizing the Chinook for our Army customer is a priority,” Ken Eland, Boeing vice president and H-47 program manager, said in a statement. “CH-47F Block II improves readiness, limits future sustainment costs and provides commonality across the fleet."

Boeing on Monday rose 3.5% by 11:00 a.m. ET. The stock has fallen 40% this year, compared with a 24% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

The Army last year awarded Boeing a $136 million contract for the first four CH-47F Block II aircraft, which began production in April 2022. The lot 2 order valued at $63 million brings the total number of aircraft under contract to six. The separate lot 3 advance procurement contract is valued at $29 million, Boeing said.

Seeking Alpha contributor JR Research has a Buy rating on Boeing (BA) on its stock valuation. Columnist Dhierin Bechai has a Buy rating on Boeing (NYSE:BA) on the resumption in 787 deliveries.

