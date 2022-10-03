Chemours plans $200M spending to support hydrogen demand

Oct. 03, 2022 10:57 AM ETThe Chemours Company (CC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Hydrogen Storage Tanks In Renewable Energy And Wind Turbines In The Forest.

onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Chemours (NYSE:CC) +6.2% in Monday's trading after saying it will spend $200M to increase capacity and advance technology for its Nafion ion exchange materials to support rising demand for hydrogen power.

Chemours (CC) said its investment "will support growing market demand for clean hydrogen generation using water electrolyzers, energy storage in flow batteries, and hydrogen conversion to power fuel cell vehicles of the future."

"The hydrogen economy is at a critical juncture, and investment is needed to support our strategic partners to deliver against those ambitious goals," according to Denise Dignam, president of the company's Advanced Performance Materials unit.

Chemours (CC) said the $200M will focus on its Nafion ion exchange materials technology platform, whose chemical properties can help generate clean hydrogen from water electrolysis.

Seeking Alpha contributor Wolf Report now sees Chemours (CC) as a Buy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.