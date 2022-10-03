Hodei Technology places initial order with Vuzix and partners for its new Klabra platform
Oct. 03, 2022 11:05 AM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) has received and shipped against an initial volume purchase order from Hodei Technology to support the company's newly launched Klabra platform.
- The partnership provides broader customer access to Hodei's Remote Support Platform called Klabra, a proprietary secure web platform that will seamlessly integrate Vuzix M400, M4000 and Blade 2 smart glasses to offer an innovative, collaborative WebRTC solution.
- "We are excited to be partnering with Hodei Technology and supporting its Klabra platform, a robust enterprise solution that is ideally suited to work with Vuzix smart glasses," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We look forward to supporting their efforts to help their expanding list of customers improve productivity and gain competitive advantages within their respective industry verticals."
