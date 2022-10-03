Chris Stigall signs multi-year extension with Philadelphia's AM 990
Oct. 03, 2022 11:06 AM ETSalem Media Group, Inc. (SALM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) has announced that Chris Stigall has signed a multi-year extension to remain with Philadelphia’s AM 990, The Answer as host of “Philadelphia’s Morning Answer with Chris Stigall”.
- In addition to his morning show extension, Chris’ highly successful “Chris Stigall Show” podcast will join the Salem Podcast Network to add to its ever-expanding roster of great content.
- "He has secured such an attentive audience that can’t wait to listen and call in to him every day Monday through Friday.” said Salem Media Group Philadelphia General Manager, Lorenzo Caldara.
Comments