Community Heritage announces data security incident at Middletown Valley Bank
Oct. 03, 2022 11:08 AM ETCommunity Heritage Financial, Inc. (CMHF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Community Heritage Financial (OTCPK:CMHF) said Monday its unit Middletown Valley Bank determined there was unauthorized access to a portion of its information technology system on Oct. 1.
- Within hours of the detection, the bank implemented containment and remediation measures to address the situation.
- The bank also launched a probe and engaged legal counsel, a computer forensic firm and other incident response professionals.
- CMHF believes no customer information was accessed.
- The firm said the incident will have not a material impact on its business or operations.
