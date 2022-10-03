Community Heritage announces data security incident at Middletown Valley Bank

Oct. 03, 2022 11:08 AM ETCommunity Heritage Financial, Inc. (CMHF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Community Heritage Financial (OTCPK:CMHF) said Monday its unit Middletown Valley Bank determined there was unauthorized access to a portion of its information technology system on Oct. 1.
  • Within hours of the detection, the bank implemented containment and remediation measures to address the situation.
  • The bank also launched a probe and engaged legal counsel, a computer forensic firm and other incident response professionals.
  • CMHF believes no customer information was accessed.
  • The firm said the incident will have not a material impact on its business or operations.

