Apple's (

) efforts in a case that dates back to 2017. Five years ago, Qualcomm (

) sued Apple (

) in a San Diego federal court, noting that the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch infringed upon mobile patents. Apple (

) challenged Qualcomm's (

) allegations, and the two companies settled the fight in 2019 and Apple (

) agreed to use billions of dollars worth of Qualcomm chips in iPhones.