Top 10 ETF outflow leaders for Q3

Oct. 03, 2022 11:26 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), GLD, IWM, EEMAIAU, EEM, TIP, IJS, ACWI, SRLN, BBEUBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor2 Comments

ETF exchange traded funds

AlexSecret

With the third quarter in the rear-view mirror investors will have noticed that the market’s top ten exchange traded fund outflow leaders together watched more than $20B, exit the door.

Breaking down the Q3 outflow ETF leaders, and investors will notice the world’s largest benchmark fund, along with a couple of gold ETFs, and an emerging market fund each made the list.

Cumulatively the top 10 outflow leaders observed investors retract $23.45B during a time when Wall Street’s major averages finished the quarter in the red.

See below a breakdown of the top ten ETF outflow fund leaders through the third quarter:

Top ten ETF Outflow Leaders:

No. 10: iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) -$1.53B

No. 9: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) -$1.53B

No. 8: iShares Gold Trust (IAU) -$1.68B

No. 7: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) -$1.70B

No. 6: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) -$1.96B

No. 5: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) -$2.01B

No. 4: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) -$2.05B

No. 3: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) -$2.23B

No. 2: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) -$2.65B

No. 1: SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) -$6.12B

Data is per ETF.com.

Year-to-date price action: ACWI -25.3%, SRLN -10.3%, IAU -6.3%, BBEU -31.6%, TIP -17.3%, IJS -20.2%, SPY -23.6%, EEM -28%, IWM -24.8%, and GLD -6.3%.

In reverse, see a complete breakdown of the exchange traded funds that attracted the most significant investor capital during the third quarter of 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.