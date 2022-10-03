Top 10 ETF outflow leaders for Q3

With the third quarter in the rear-view mirror investors will have noticed that the market’s top ten exchange traded fund outflow leaders together watched more than $20B, exit the door.

Breaking down the Q3 outflow ETF leaders, and investors will notice the world’s largest benchmark fund, along with a couple of gold ETFs, and an emerging market fund each made the list.

Cumulatively the top 10 outflow leaders observed investors retract $23.45B during a time when Wall Street’s major averages finished the quarter in the red.

See below a breakdown of the top ten ETF outflow fund leaders through the third quarter:

Top ten ETF Outflow Leaders:

No. 10: iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) -$1.53B

No. 9: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) -$1.53B

No. 8: iShares Gold Trust (IAU) -$1.68B

No. 7: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) -$1.70B

No. 6: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) -$1.96B

No. 5: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) -$2.01B

No. 4: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) -$2.05B

No. 3: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) -$2.23B

No. 2: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) -$2.65B

No. 1: SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) -$6.12B

Data is per ETF.com.

Year-to-date price action: ACWI -25.3%, SRLN -10.3%, IAU -6.3%, BBEU -31.6%, TIP -17.3%, IJS -20.2%, SPY -23.6%, EEM -28%, IWM -24.8%, and GLD -6.3%.

