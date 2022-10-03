Toyota Motor U.S. sales rise ~17% in September, fall 7.1% for Q3
Oct. 03, 2022 11:24 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) on Monday said U.S. sales rose 17.1% Y/Y to 179,050 vehicles for Sept., compared to a 9.8% fall in Aug.
- U.S. sales for Q3 fell 7.1% Y/Y to 526,017 vehicles, the Japanese carmaker said in a statement.
- Toyota (TM) stock was trading 4.1% higher at $135.58 in morning trading.
- Toyota division U.S. sales for Sept. gained 20.8% Y/Y to 157,332 vehicles, while for Q3 it fell 5.4% to 458,493 vehicles.
- Lexus division U.S. sales slipped 4.3% Y/Y and 16.7% Y/Y for Sept. and Q3, respectively, to 21,718 vehicles and 67,524 vehicles.
- Sales of electrified vehicles in the U.S. totaled 35,419 for Sept., representing nearly 20% of total monthly sales.
- For Q3, U.S. electrified vehicle sales were 111,713, representing 21.2% of total YTD sales.
- Wall Street has an average rating of buy on TM stock, while the SA Authors rating and the Seeking Alpha Quant rating is hold.
