CarMax loses another bull rating as Stephens turns cautious

Stephens downgraded CarMax (NYSE:KMX) to an Equal Weight rating after having it set at Overweight.

The firm expressed concerns about any potential upside for KMX due to slowing demand for used vehicles with consumers being priced out of the market.

"Used vehicle demand trends have been softening, and the update last week was largely in-line with our expectations; however, the expense backdrop is higher than anticipated, and with minimal expected improvement in the near term, it is difficult to see upside to near-term numbers even after the steep reset."

Stephens assigned a price target of $64 to CarMax (KMX).

Shares of KMX rose 4.01% in Monday morning trading to $68.61 after falling to a 52-week low on Friday.