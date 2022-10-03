FTC Solar to supply Australia's largest DC-coupled solar PV, battery project

Oct. 03, 2022

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) +6.6% in Monday's trading after saying it was selected to supply its Voyager tracker technology to a 128 MW hybrid photovoltaic solar and energy storage project in Western Australia.

The project, owned by Global Power Generation, will be the largest DC-coupled solar PV and battery project in Australia.

The company expects the project's construction will officially start in Q4, with commercial operation anticipated to start in Q1 2024.

"This project represents our 23rd project in Australia, and our largest single project in the country to date, with another impressive customer," FTC Solar (FTCI) Chief Commercial Officer Patrick Cook said.

