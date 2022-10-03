Stellantis subsidiary FCA US sees 6% decline in Q3 sales
Oct. 03, 2022 11:50 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- FCA US, subsidiary of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) had sales of 385,665 vehicles in Q3.
- Overall, total U.S. sales for Q3 declined 6%.
- Total commercial shipments rose 57% vs. last year.
- Jeep Wrangler 4xe remains the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the U.S.
- Charger, Challenger and Durango rise 25%, 17% and 32%, respectively, in total U.S. sales versus same quarter last year
- "Our dealers are making every effort to deliver upon each and every customer's needs while we continue to deal with challenging industry supply constraints. We also saw orders open up for the all-new Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe this August, adding another 4xe nameplate to Jeep brand with the Wrangler 4xe here in the U.S., and the Dodge and Chrysler brands each saw strong third quarters as we head into the final sales season of the year." said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor.
